Our countdown of the 20 greatest club teams of all-time is hotting up.

In 6th place we have…

Manchester United 1995-2000

Why are they here?

Only team to win the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League

Won the league title four times in five seasons

First British team to win Champions League since 1984

The stars

Roy Keane – the midfield enforcer

David Beckham – the golden boy

Ryan Giggs – the wing wizard

In the years leading up to 1995, Alex Ferguson had finally got Manchester United ticking.

Ferguson brought the league title back to Old Trafford in 1993, six years after his arrival from Aberdeen.

The Scot had arrived declaring it his “mission” to knock “Liverpool off their fucking perch.”

This was United’s first title since 1967 so at this stage the perch in Merseyside was still in tact but that was all about to dramatically change.

From 1995 to 2000, Manchester United would win four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League.

Ferguson built a team in his image, with the attitude of never knowing when they were beaten.

This period began with Ferguson replacing star players such as Mark Hughes, Paul Ince and Andrei Kanchelskis with players from the club’s academy such as David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Gary and Phil Neville.

Match of the Day pundit and former Liverpool defender Alan Hansen once so famously claimed “you can’t win anything with kids” but United did, and didn’t stop.

Eric Cantona’s 34 goals in two seasons led the club to titles in 1996 and 1997 before his shock and early retirement at 30.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had broken onto the scene in 1996/97 finishing as United’s top goalscorer with 19 but there were still concerns about how United would flourish in the Frenchman’s absence.

It was then Ferguson built possibly the greatest team in United’s history.

if (typeof (jQuery) == “function”) {(function ($) {$. fn.fitVids = function () {}}) (jQuery)};

jwplayer (‘jwplayer_Lqpl2sCN_ALJ3XQCI_div’). setup (

{“playlist”: “https: / / content.jwplatform.com / feeds /Lqpl2sCN.json”, “ph”: 2}

);

Peter Schmeichel had developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world with Jaap Stam and Ronny Johnsen unbeatable objects in front of the Dane.

Gary Neville and Denis Irwin bombed down the flanks capable of offering defensive security as well as complimenting the attack.

Roy Keane’s combative role as a box-to-box midfielder was the perfect foil for Paul Scholes ’technical ability and 20/20 vision.

David Beckham’s pinpoint crosses and Ryan Giggs ’impeccable speed and flair contributed to United’s fearsome forward line.

Ferguson was greedy with his forwards, and that greed made history.

if (typeof (jQuery) == “function”) {(function ($) {$. fn.fitVids = function () {}}) (jQuery)};

jwplayer (‘jwplayer_yN4hiYFh_ALJ3XQCI_div’). setup (

{“playlist”: “https: / / content.jwplatform.com / feeds /yN4hiYFh.json”, “ph”: 2}

);

United had four strikers at their disposal who were all world class.

Ferguson’s ability to rotate Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham and Solskjaer was genius.

Cole and Yorke scored 53 goals between them during the treble season of 1998/99, with the latter pair contributing. 14 goals when predominantly used as break-glass-in-case-of-emergency options.

Ferguson and United sealed their place in history during a 11-day period in May 1999.

A 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford sealed the title before dispatching of Newcastle 2-0 in the FA Cup final a week later.

Then came that night in Barcelona.

if (typeof (jQuery) == “function”) {(function ($) {$. fn.fitVids = function () {}}) (jQuery)};

jwplayer (‘jwplayer_7QVM1lZm_ALJ3XQCI_div’). setup (

{“playlist”: “https: / / content.jwplatform.com / feeds /7QVM1lZm.json”, “ph”: 2}

);

They went into the Champions League final against Bayern Munich without the suspended Scholes and Keane and when Mario Basler’s free-kick gave the German side the lead after six minutes the forecast looked gloomy.

With the score still standing at 1-0 as the match went into stoppage time, there looked like no way back.

However, United’s break-glass options came to the rescue.

Manchester United had completed one of the greatest achievements in football, sealing their place as one of the greatest teams in the history of the game.