With most football on pause, we’ve had a look through history.

And after much discussion at Onefootball HQ, we’ve put together a top 20 club teams of all time.

Continuing our countdown with 17th place, we have…

Real Madrid 2013-18

Why are they here?

Only team to win three consecutive Champions League titles (2016, 2017, 2018)

Lost just three games in 2016/17 season

Six trophies in five seasons

The stars

Cristiano Ronaldo – the untouchable

Sergio Ramos – captain and leader

Toni Kroos – midfield metronome

After Barcelona took center stage during the early 2010s, Real Madrid needed to bite back – and bite back they did.

Carlo Ancelotti replacing José Mourinho in 2013 seemed an obvious move because what does Ancelotti bring you? Champions League prowess.

Los Blancos were three-time semi finalists under Mourinho and hadn’t conquered Europe since 2001/02, 12 long years prior.

So naturally Don Carlo won the Champions League during his first season and the Copa del Rey for something sweet.

But despite his ridiculously high win percentage (74%), Ancelotti was sacked in May 2015 after failing to win LaLiga.

And then his successor one upped him. Or two upped him? No, not Rafael Benítez who lasted just seven months in the Bernabéu hot-seat.

Zinedine Zidane – who was promoted from their Castilla side in January 2016 – didn’t just conquer Europe once, or twice. But three times.

The dramatic champions League win against fierce rivals Atlético only whet their appetite, with Zidane leading his troops (plus 47 goals from Cristiano Ronaldo) to a domestic and Champions League double the following season.

Then Liverpool were their victims in Kyiv, thanks to two moments of madness, one from Gareth Bale and another from Loris Karius to secure a historic three-peat.

Many have questioned whether Zidane is actually a good manager, or whether he just needed to foil this incredibly balanced team in their peak.

Make no mistake this was an outrageously talented squad.

You could run through every position and think, for a moment in time, this player was arguably the best in Europe for their position.

More importantly, this was a team of winners who knew to stand up in difficult moments. Who found that extra gear when they needed it most.

Sergio Ramos lead by example, Toni Kroos flanked by Casemiro and Toni Kroos was a beautifully balanced midfield… add the alien consistency of Ronaldo on top?

Success was guaranteed.

But look beyond that and you see names like Keylor Navas, Marcelo, Raphäel Varane, Karim Benzema – it’s an embarrassment of riches.

This was the perfect squad at the perfect time, supplemented by a manager whose man management skills deserve far more credit.

You could argue that their achievements may never be matched again.