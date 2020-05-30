The Microsoft cloud is made up of a large number of services, but if we have to talk about storage, this is OneDrive. The cloud storage client has received two interesting news regarding having more information about stored files and the actions performed on them.

The OneDrive sharing option is used in many other Microsoft products beyond the service itself, which is that Word, Excel or even the Photos application make use of it. If we already had several options, now this has just improved. Best of all is that these novelties are already available for everyone in the web version of OneDrive.

New file details panel in OneDrive

The new file details panel in OneDrive has received a facelift and one of the most interesting improvements that includes is the activity feed and comment panel.

In the activity feed any interaction that has been made with the file will be collected, both by you and by anyone who has access to that file. Therefore, when the file is created or loaded, if it is renamed, edited, deleted, restored, shared or moved to a folder, everything will be listed there by the most recent activities.

In addition also comments from you or people you have shared will be displayed that element like pdfs, files, folders, photos and videos ordered by the most recent activities. It is important to note that the comments made within Word, Excel, PowerPoint or even pdfs will not be shown in the activities panel.

The new details panel continues to keep the information about the file or folder with some improvement:

A preview of the file or photo A list of people who have access to the file or photo Other general information of the file or photo such as the date of last modification, the size, the path and the type of file

To see this panel, you can do it by right-clicking on a file and going to the “Details” option, or, having a file selected, clicking on the “i” icon that you will find at the top right in the toolbar of gray color.

Activity feed of all your OneDrive

In case having information from a specific file was not enough, now we will also have an activity feed of all our OneDrive.

Now from OneDrive, clicking on the “i” icon that you will find at the top right in the gray toolbar, without having any file or folder selected, the activity panel will be displayed where you can see all the activity of your OneDrive.

From the panel you can see all the activity of your files and all the comments on them from the last 30 days. As in the specific details of a file, you will also see the creation, loading, editing, renaming, deletion, restoration, sharing or movement of any file.

Also, the activity feed is organized into sections like today, yesterday, last week to make it easier to search through recent activities. Nor will you have too much information, since the development team has designed the panel in such a way that if there are many similar activities in a short period of time, they will appear grouped as a single activity.

Finally, from the activity feed you can also directly access the files and folders that appear. For Office files, selecting any of them will directly open the document instead of taking you to the folder.

You can see the comments and activity in the OneDrive files as we have indicated or as explained in the support article for Office.

These improvements are truly appreciated for greater control of your files and what has happened to them recently. Are you missing any more functionality for these news in OneDrive?