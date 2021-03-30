One year with COVID, what have we learned?

Containment of the virus

At the beginning of March 2020, the director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared that “the threat of the pandemic has become very real, but it would be the first in history to be controlled, we are not at the mercy of this virus ”.

One year later, however, with more than one hundred million people around the world already infected with SARS-CoV-2 and a severe planetary economic recession, It seems clear that containing the pandemic was not as simple as we expected.

Will it be a seasonal disease?

“Some scientists think that the new coronavirus may end up returning every winter, just like the flu. Transmission simulations have been conducted that find that seasonal outbreak patterns depend on people’s immunity to the virus. If immunity decreases every year, similar to what happens with the coronaviruses that cause the common cold, it would be possible to have an annual outbreak.”Said the popular science magazine Science News in March 2020.

A year later, and in view of the successive waves experienced throughout the world, it seems clear that heat does not have much effect in reducing the transmission of the virus. Regarding the future, the debate persists, as we do not know how the disease is going to behave. Most experts agree that SARS-CoV-2 will not disappear, but the frequency at which we could face new outbreaks after the pandemic is a matter of debate.

Some believe that SARS-CoV-2 will join the rest of the viruses that we find throughout the year and that it will cause minor illnesses in the future, mainly in children. Others believe that we must prepare for COVID-19 to become a recurring seasonal disease, arguing that herd immunity will be very difficult to achieve. through vaccination, and that the increasing spread of variants increases the risk of reinfection.

Virus transmission on surfaces

One of the main doubts at the beginning of the pandemic was the possibility of becoming infected by coming into contact with surfaces that contained SARS-CoV-2. There is increasing evidence that surfaces do not appear to be a relevant route of transmission.

The bad news is that, however, there is growing evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted by aerosols containing viable viruses generated by the infected person, especially in closed and poorly ventilated spaces.