Today, March 28, marks the first year of Fernando Alonso’s first test at the wheel of the Toyota Hilux Dakar. This was the Asturian’s first step in his apprenticeship period before announcing his participation in the toughest rally raid on the planet.

Alonso got into the Toyota Hilux with which Nasser Al-Attiyah won the Dakar in 2019. The Spanish had Giniel de Villiers as a mentor in two days of testing in the Kalahari desert. This is how the Asturian’s preparation for his most daring challenge to date began to forge.

After finishing this test, Alonso already made it clear that he had enjoyed the experience: “The car has an exceptional behavior. It was fun, very different from what I’m used to, but very interesting. ”

Alonso validated his participation in the WEC with these first tests with the Toyota Hilux. Two months after achieving the title of World Endurance Champion and winning for the second time at Le Mans, the intensive test program for Europe, Africa and the Middle East began.

The ones at the end of August were three days of testing in which Alonso completed more than 1,000 kilometers in the Namibian desert. Shortly thereafter, he traveled to Poland for another 700 kilometers.

In October, his participation in the 2020 Dakar Rally was announced and his first competition with Marc Coma arrived: the Lichtenburg 400. That same month, Alonso and his co-pilot competed in the Rally of Morocco, the great test prior to the most motorsport test. demanding of the world.

Alonso and Coma’s preparation for the 2020 Dakar ended in December with a series of private sessions before traveling to Saudi Arabia. After the intense preparation program, the Spaniard enjoyed a splendid debut in the Rally and finished it in 13th position. He came to finish second in the eighth special.

