One year after the death of Naya Rivera: this is how we remember her

The Puerto Rican-born actress wanted to relaunch her musical career before her tragic death in a lake.

The famous protagonist of the series’Glee‘passed away on July 8, 2020 at the young age of 33. The cause was an accidental drowning when he went sailing with his child 4-year-olds to Lake Piru, California.

The police report revealed that the actress had died saving the boy’s life. It was found dead after five days of intense searching.

She had become a very popular face on television for her role as Santana Lopez in the musical series that aired between 2009 and 2015 and quickly became a mass phenomenon.

Rivera was born in Santa Clarita on January 12, 1987 as the first daughter of the marriage of the Puerto Rican model Yolanda and the merchant George Rivera. He grew up in the neighborhood of Valencia among Latino families with his two brothers.

His best known relationship was with the actor Ryan dorsey. With several twists and turns, they decided to publicly announce their separation in 2017. The best thing about this union was the birth of their little Josey Hollis Dorsey.

In 2016 he wrote a book “Sorry Not Sorry”. It touched on topics like abortion, anorexia problems, fights with Lea Michele and the death of Cory Monteith.

The artist of Puerto Rican origin had planned a trip to Nashville, United States, to record several songs that she had been writing for some time, according to her father, George Rivera, in an interview with People magazine.