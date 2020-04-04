He left unexpectedly. On April 4 of last year, Alberto Cortez passed away in Spain at the age of 79 years. He had been urgently admitted a few days earlier at the HM Puerta del Sur University Hospital, in Móstoles, on the outskirts of Madrid. But, until that moment, he had continued to delight his followers with his unique voice.

He was just 12 years old when he wrote his first song: A cigarette, the rain and you. He made it almost like a game. But it was clear that he had an innate talent. “My mother thought I was Mozart,” he said laughingly. And the reality is that, over the years, it would be evident that he was one of the most outstanding artists of his generation.

Of course Alberto was not pretentious at all. In fact, Its main characteristic was, precisely, the ability to turn everyday themes into art. He was “the singer-songwriter of simple things”. And he moved everyone talking about unrequited love, as in The desolate love, of friendship, in When a friend leaves – a theme that he actually composed when his father died-, and of pain at the departure of his dog, in Callejero .

He had been born in Rancul, La Pampa, under the name of José Alberto García Gallo, on March 11, 1940. He completed his secondary studies in San Rafael, Mendoza. And, now an adult, he traveled to the city of Buenos Aires to begin his law degree. Music? Until then, it seemed to be just an entertainment in his life. But fate would surprise him when he least expected it.

After touring the Buenos Aires night singing in rocks and already using the stage name with which he would become famous, Alberto met the harmonica player during a trip to Santiago del Estero Hugo Diaz. He convinced him to join the Argentine International Ballet and Show. And it was together with that group that decided to undertake a journey with the hope of conquering Europe. But the dream turned into a nightmare when the businessman who had hired him ran away. And he stayed, alone and without money, in Belgium.

However, as if it were a story, at that moment a beautiful Belgian named Renée Govaert. They were married on June 2, 1964, they went to live in Madrid and were together until death separated them. She was his great love and his inspiring muse. Alberto said it was in all his songs, but especially in one: A rose will come to you. Why? Because every time he was away from home for work, he was in charge of sending one of these flowers to his wife.

It was precisely in Spain that Cortez recorded his first album and began to grow as an artist. First, with a somewhat frivolous repertoire with which he did not feel identified. And, already in the late 1960s, turning to the music of his admirers Atahualpa Yupanqui Y Jaime Dávalos, and the texts of poets like Pablo Neruda, Lope de Vega, Francisco de Quevedo or Luis de Gongora. But his strength would undoubtedly be his own compositions.

In his almost 60 years of artistic career, Alberto recorded more than 40 albums. He worked with all the greats: Facundo Cabral, Joan Manuel Serrat, Mercedes Sosa, Raphael, Pablo Milanés and your favorite, Estela RavaHe, of whom he said that “the best interpreter” of his songs. Thus he managed to conquer the entire world with his music. And, until the last moment, he was willing to go on stage to share his art.

His life was as simple as his songs. He was a homely man, whom it was difficult to see in some entertainment event. He had not had children, but he liked to invite his friends to his house to share some food. And he loved his job so much, he had no plans to ever stop singing. In fact, he was going to start a tour of Latin America when death surprised him. And it took her presence away, but not her music that continues to excite everyone who hears it again.