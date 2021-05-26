One year after George Floyd’s death, protests are called in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

In the torch of friendship in Downtown Miami, a group of members of the Proud Boys appeared who arrived to make a counter-demonstration to the protests announced by BLM and Antifa.

On this morning, the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, more than 20 shots disturbed the tranquility and the tribute at the memorial that remembers him.

In the images a man appears with a gun while shots are heard. At least one person was injured and authorities are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Floyd’s family met with several legislators at the Capitol today to commemorate Floyd’s fateful day.

Floyd’s brother urged lawmakers to work in a bipartisan fashion to pass the so-called George Floyd Police Action Act, which has already passed the lower house.

More than 20 states across the country have passed laws to criminalize neck braces, implement the use of body cameras for police officers, encourage a violent act not to escalate, warn before shooting, and make disciplinary records of police officers more accessible to the public. officials, which have been demands of the general public.

“We looked at those demands and we saw that in Miami Dade we already did,” said David de la Espirilla, president of the Miami Dade Police Chiefs Association.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said:

“We lead the reforms that have been made at the national level, we have implemented them. But if we think we have done enough, we are delusional. There is still a long way to go ”.

But despite the fact that the authorities acknowledge having made progress on issues of racial justice and fair procedures, they insist on more progress.

“We are creating a new committee to continue the conversation with the community and continue the attempt to fix and create those bridges between the community and the police, Espirilla said.