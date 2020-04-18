Virtual concert One World: Together at Home, how, when and where to see it | INSTAGRAM

Next Saturday, April 18, the first international virtual festival “One World: Together at Home” will be held, a special event designed to raise awareness and generate crucial funds to help combat and then eliminate global health problems. Global Citizen and the World Health Organization teamed up with many of the world’s most acclaimed artists to invite everyone to join the fight.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The concert hosted by Gaga also aims to celebrate the heroic efforts of health workers and support the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight to end the situation, and will include performances by Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Jennifer López, David and Victoria Beckham, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Chris Martin de Coldplay, Celine Dion, Lizzo, J Balvin and Andrea Bocelli.

You may also be interested: Jennifer López, new evidence of infidelity of Alex Rodríguez would end wedding plans

Prior to the monumental “One World: Together At Home” event, there will be a six-hour streaming event from 2 p.m. (Eastern time) in honor of health workers that will be broadcast on different platforms and social networks such as: YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, among others, and will feature the participation of Samuel L. Jackson, John Legend, Annie Lennox, Common, Heidi Klum, Jack Black, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jacky Cheung, Kesha, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Bublé, Juanes and The Killers.

The incredible concert will air from 8 p.m. (Eastern Time) simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, Univision, iHeartMedia and Bell Media.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will be the famous presenters of the special two-hour program, which will also serve to support those who suffer from the condition and will celebrate the health workers who fight it every day. It will feature performances by the world’s most acclaimed artists with multi-million dollar pledges to the WHO Solidarity Response Fund.

Read also: The Rolling Stones join concert on Saturday against the global crisis

It should be noted that One World: Together At Home is not a telethon; It is a landmark event, the first of its kind to be broadcast globally, to honor the heroic efforts of health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end the contingency.

The broadcast will include real stories of health workers fighting on the front line against the terrible virus, as well as commitments by philanthropists, governments and different companies to give financial support and thus be able to equip the workers within the area. of health around the globe, supplying face shields, gowns and other vital equipment, as well as assisting local charities that provide food, shelter and health care to people who are most vulnerable.

The long-awaited event can be seen on television by TNT from 19:00, in addition to the signal of E! at 22:00.

.