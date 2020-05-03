This Monday the director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has appeared before the world media to take stock of these weeks in which COVID-19 is being fought. However, This conference has surprised many by the participation of the American singer Lady Gaga, who had a special reason.

It will take place on April 18

Specific, The New Yorker has announced the celebration of a charity concert to be held on April 18 and which is part of the #TogetherAtHome campaign (Together at home). He not only announced this event but also spoke about the coronavirus, which he defined as “a catastrophe. I am praying for all the sick and for the people who are losing their jobs and have difficulties feeding their children,” he explained from his home.

“It is an honor to collaborate with the global concert ‘One World: #TogetherAtHome’. We will celebrate health workers and the power of human solidarity, “added a Lady Gaga who also had the opportunity to remember those who are fighting the consequences of the virus on the front line:” My heart aches for the nurses who are sleeping in their cars so as not to infect their families. “

Renowned artists collaborate

The famous American singer will not be alone, and a prestigious carousel of names of artists who have wanted to join this initiative has also been announced. Billie Eilish, J Balvin, John Legend, Paul McCartney or Maluma are some of the names that have been releasedAlthough it is also known that they will not be the only ones to participate in the event.

The event can be followed from various platforms and media around the world, where of course Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, Twitter or YouTube are located and, in addition, it promotes the achievement of 20,000 signatures of people who commit to stay home and join this beautiful initiative. Once you “take action,” the Global Citizen website provides what you need to keep contributing.