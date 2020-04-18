“One World: Together at Home” It is a historical festival that the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen prepare with singers and actors like Lady Gaga, to raise money that will go to medical personnel who fight against the new coronavirus.

The organizations announced that the concert will be broadcast today April 18 special two hours amidst the coronavirus pandemic that will spread simultaneously around the world and will be presented by the hosts: Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

The event is not only important for its purpose in itself, support health workers, but also for bringing a show at no cost to millions of people which are now in quarantine, due to the crisis caused by Covid 19.

Global Poverty Project, every year, carries out the festival Global Citizen in Central Park, New York; and since 2015, Singer Chris Martin is in charge of selecting the lineup.

This year’s edition is scheduled for September 26 and will host New York City in the US, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Lagos. However, the concert was announced One World: Together at Home, especially to support WHO in its fight against the health emergency that the planet is going through.

It was also known that the poster would not be curated by the leader of Coldplay, but by the interpreter of hits such as “Bad Romance” and “Shallow”, Lady Gaga, who has already managed to bring together several artists of international caliber.

ADAM LAMBERT • ALICIA KEYS • AMY POEHLER • ANDRA DAY • ANDREA BOCELLI • ANGÈLE • ANITTA • ANNIE LENNOX • AWKWAFINA • BECKY G • BECKY LYNCH • BEN PLATT • BILLIE EILISH • BILLY JOE ARMSTRONG • BILLY JOY ARMSTRONG • BILLY JOY ARMSTRONG BRIDGET MOYNAHAN • CAMILA CABELLO • CASSPER NYOVEST • CELINE DION • CHARLIE PUTH • CHRIS MARTIN • CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS • COMMON • CONNIE BRITTON • DANAI GURIRA • DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM • DON CHEADLEE • DON CHEADLEE • DON CHEADLEE • ELLIE GOULDING • ELTON JOHN • ERIN RICHARDS • FINNEAS • HEIDI KLUM • HENRY GOLDING • HOZIER • HUSSAIN AL JASSMI • IDRIS AND SABRINA ELBA • J BALVIN • JACK BLACK • JACK JOHNSON • JACKY CHEUNG • JAMEELA JAMIL • JASON JASIL JENNIFER LOPEZ • JESS GLYNNE • JESSIE J • JESSIE REYEZ • JIMMY FALLON • JIMMY KIMMEL • JOHN LEGEND • JUANES • KACEY MUSGRAVES • KEI TH URBAN • KERRY WASHINGTON • KESHA • THE KILLERS • LADY ANTEBELLUM • LADY GAGA • LANG LANG • LESLIE ODOM JR. • LEWIS HAMILTON • LIAM PAYNE • LILI REINHART • LILLY SINGH • LINDSEY VONN • LISA MISHRA • LIZZO • LL COOL J • LOLA LENNOX • LUIS FONSI • LUPITA NYONG’O • MALUMA • MAREN MORRIS • MATT BOMER • MATTHEW MCCONA MICHAEL BUBLÉ • MILKY CHANCE • NATTI NATASHA • NIALL HORAN • NOMZAMO MBATHA • OPRAH WINFREY • PAUL MCCARTNEY • PHARRELL WILLIAMS • PIERCE BROSNAN • PK SUBBAN • PICTURE THIS • PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS • RITA ORA • THE ROLLING STONES • SAM HEUGHAN • SAM SMITH • SAMUEL L JACKSON • SARAH JESSICA PARKER • SASHA BANKS • SEBASTIÁN YATRA • SHAH RUKH KHAN • SHAWN CANDY • SHERO TUKKER • STEPHEN COLBERT • STEVIE WONDER • SUPERM • TAYLOR SWIFT • TIM GUNN • USHER • VISHAL MISHRA • XAVIER WOODS • ZUCCHERO

SCHEDULE ACCORDING TO EACH COUNTRY:

U.S: 17:00 PT / 20:00 ET

HOW TO SEE THE EVENT LIVE?

The event can be seen live throughout Latin America through the signal of TNT.

It will also be transmitted via streaming over the Internet in Youtube, Instagram, Twitter, Apple music, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, TIDAL, Alibaba, Yahoo TuneIn, iHeart Media and Bell Media, among others.

The initiative was created in support of the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which equips world-class healthcare workers with masks, gowns and other essentials, and local charities that provide food. , shelter and medical care. to those who need it most.

They will also participate Keith Urban, Kerry Washington and David Beckham.