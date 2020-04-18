“One World: Together at Home” It is a historical festival that the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen prepare with singers and actors like Lady Gaga, to raise money that will go to medical personnel who fight against the new coronavirus.

The initiative will remember the historic “Live Aid” of 1985, which brought together Queen, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, U2 and Madonna, among others, to fight millions of hunger in Africa. It was a date that marked a before and after, from which the mythical song emerges “We Are The World” and in which Freddie Mercury and his band gave what for many is the best performance in rock history.

The organizations announced that the special concert will be broadcast today, April 18. It will be a two-part event. First, at 18 GMT, a six-hour marathon of live music will start from the hand of a hundred artists who will perform on most social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube. The event will culminate in a grand two-hour concert with international stars to air on Saturday night on US television. from 00:00 GMT. It will be broadcast simultaneously worldwide and will be presented by the hosts: Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

The event is not only important for its purpose in itself, support health workers, but also for bringing a show at no cost to millions of people which are now in quarantine, due to the crisis caused by Covid 19.

Global Poverty Project, every year, carries out the festival Global Citizen in Central Park, New York; and since 2015, Singer Chris Martin is in charge of selecting the lineup.

This year’s edition is scheduled for September 26 and will host New York City in the US, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Lagos. However, the concert was announced One World: Together at Home, especially to support WHO in its fight against the health emergency that the planet is going through.

It was also known that the poster would not be curated by the leader of Coldplay, but by the interpreter of hits such as “Bad Romance” and “Shallow”, Lady Gaga, who has already managed to bring together several artists of international caliber.

The poster has brought together some 150 top-notch artists from different genres, ages, generations and countries, on the one hand mythical musicians who were already present at the historic event in 1985, such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, The Rolling, will perform. Stones and Stevie Wonder.

There will also be a place for Latin rhythms with Jennifer López, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Anitta and J Balvin, which will be shared between the main concert and previous performances. Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Lizzo, among others, will put the most “pop” side, which will unite young stars with veterans such as Alanis Morissette, Chris Martin and Celine Dion.

Among the European representatives will be the Italian Andrea Bocelli, the French Angèle and Christine and the Queens and the British Jessie J. Virtually all social networks and internet platforms will broadcast the event, from Instagram or Twitter to technology giants such as Apple, Amazon and Alibaba .

ADAM LAMBERT • ALICIA KEYS • AMY POEHLER • ANDRA DAY • ANDREA BOCELLI • ANGÈLE • ANITTA • ANNIE LENNOX • AWKWAFINA • BECKY G • BECKY LYNCH • BEN PLATT • BILLIE EILISH • BILLY JOE ARMSTRONG • BILLY JOY ARMSTRONG • BILLY JOY ARMSTRONG BRIDGET MOYNAHAN • CAMILA CABELLO • CASSPER NYOVEST • CELINE DION • CHARLIE PUTH • CHRIS MARTIN • CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS • COMMON • CONNIE BRITTON • DANAI GURIRA • DAVID & VICTORIA BECKHAM • DON CHEADLEE • DON CHEADLEE • DON CHEADLEE • ELLIE GOULDING • ELTON JOHN • ERIN RICHARDS • FINNEAS • HEIDI KLUM • HENRY GOLDING • HOZIER • HUSSAIN AL JASSMI • IDRIS AND SABRINA ELBA • J BALVIN • JACK BLACK • JACK JOHNSON • JACKY CHEUNG • JAMEELA JAMIL • JASON JASIL JENNIFER LOPEZ • JESS GLYNNE • JESSIE J • JESSIE REYEZ • JIMMY FALLON • JIMMY KIMMEL • JOHN LEGEND • JUANES • KACEY MUSGRAVES • KEI TH URBAN • KERRY WASHINGTON • KESHA • THE KILLERS • LADY ANTEBELLUM • LADY GAGA • LANG LANG • LESLIE ODOM JR. • LEWIS HAMILTON • LIAM PAYNE • LILI REINHART • LILLY SINGH • LINDSEY VONN • LISA MISHRA • LIZZO • LL COOL J • LOLA LENNOX • LUIS FONSI • LUPITA NYONG’O • MALUMA • MAREN MORRIS • MATT BOMER • MATTHEW MCCONA MICHAEL BUBLÉ • MILKY CHANCE • NATTI NATASHA • NIALL HORAN • NOMZAMO MBATHA • OPRAH WINFREY • PAUL MCCARTNEY • PHARRELL WILLIAMS • PIERCE BROSNAN • PK SUBBAN • PICTURE THIS • PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS • RITA ORA • THE ROLLING STONES • SAM HEUGHAN • SAM SMITH • SAMUEL L JACKSON • SARAH JESSICA PARKER • SASHA BANKS • SEBASTIÁN YATRA • SHAH RUKH KHAN • SHAWN CANDY • SHERO TUKKER • STEPHEN COLBERT • STEVIE WONDER • SUPERM • TAYLOR SWIFT • TIM GUNN • USHER • VISHAL MISHRA • XAVIER WOODS • ZUCCHERO

SCHEDULE ACCORDING TO EACH COUNTRY:

Argentina: at 15 the first part begins and at 21 the great concert

Uruguay: at 15 the first part begins and at 21 the great concert

Chile: at 14 the first part begins and at 20 the great concert

Venezuela: at 14 the first part begins and at 20 the great concert

Colombia: at 13 the first part begins and at 19 the great concert

Ecuador: at 13 the first part begins and at 19 the great concert

Mexico: at 13 the first part begins and at 19 the great concert

Peru: at 13 the first part begins and at 19 the great concert

U.S: at 14 the first part begins and at 20 the great concert

HOW TO SEE THE EVENT LIVE?

It will be transmitted via streaming through the Internet in Youtube, Instagram, Twitter, Apple music, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, TIDAL, Alibaba, Yahoo TuneIn, iHeart Media and Bell Media, among others.

WHO ORGANIZES IT AND TO WHAT PURPOSE?

To organize this event, the World Health Organization (WHO), the charity Global Citizen and the superstar Lady Gaga, ambassador of the initiative to join their fellow professionals, have joined forces.

The objective is to raise money for the COVID-19 Response Fund, although with a substantial difference from the “Live Aid” they took as a model: It does not intend to collect donations directly from the public.

Lady Gaga herself warned when she presented the idea: “We want to raise the money before going on the air. When we are live, put your wallets, your credit cards and enjoy the show.”

Therefore, the ambition of this new “Live Aid” is to unite the people confined throughout the planet, offer a distraction and leave the responsibility to donate in the hands of large companies and world leaders.

For the moment, the organizers assure that they have already raised 35 million dollars.