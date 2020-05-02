This Saturday there will be one of those events that will be remembered for years. The world’s leading artists unite at One World: Together At Home event, a quote that pursues the objective of paying tribute to all the heroes who are leaving their skin during this pandemic.

A historic event, similar to the 85 ‘Live Aid

In Spain, it can be followed through Playz and will start at 8:00 p.m., ending at 4 in the morning on Sunday. The concert, announced a few days ago by the WHO at a joint press conference with Lady Gaga, also has Global Citizen among its organizers and with him, they hope to raise a large amount of funds to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Perhaps the members of previous generations will find this improvised festival similar, and that is that It closely resembles the famous Live Aid of 1985, when a similar poster of artists teamed up at a charity event to raise funds that were destined for East African countries.

If there is something special about this One World: Together At Home is that not all of them will be on stage, but will act from their homes. It will practically begin while millions of Spaniards are on the balcony faithful to their daily appointment with the applause of the health.

It will have two parts

The event will be divided into two parts. The first, which begins precisely at this iconic hour, will be dedicated to several of the main Latin artists who have had more successes in recent years. It will consist of six hours of event and in this time you can enjoy world-class artists such as J Balvin, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Ellie Goulding, Becky G, Luis Fonsi, John Legend, Juanes, Liam Payne, Michael Bublé, Sebastián Yatra , Natti Natasha and many more.

The second part of One World: Together At Home will give prominence to the show, and that is that nothing less than Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will be the conductors of this second section. In it, they will also give way to music stars such as Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Jennifer López, Pharrell Williams, Taylor Swift.

The second, focused on the show

Not only will there be room for musical talent at this event, but several of the world’s leading personalities will also be seen. This is the case of the Beckham, David and Victoria, Ellen DeGeneres, Heidi Klum, Lewis Hamilton or Samuel L Jackson, among many others.

Without a doubt the plan paints in an unbeatable way. Within the ‘evil’ that can be supposed to be confined, all these artists have wanted to unite for a good cause and, in addition to obtaining a large amount of funds for the COVID-19, they will surely recover – at least for a day – the spirit of ‘Saturday night’.