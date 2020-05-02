The pandemic of coronavirus It is already global and is spread throughout the world. Since the first cases that occurred in China during the month of December 2019, a borderline situation has been reached in much of the world. Many countries have declared a state of alarm and Several stars of the music scene have offered concerts from their home through their social networks.

Follow the One World: Together at Home charity concert live and direct.

In this line, today, Saturday, April 18, a historical event will take place in the form of a concert. ‘One World: Together At Home’ (A single world: together from home), a date that will feature the presence of artists such as Lady Gaga -one of the promoters-, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Becky G, J. Balvin, Lizzo or Chris Martin, among others .

One of the objectives of this concert is to make it a kind of “Live Aid of our generation”. Nearly 50 international artists and celebrities from around the world will connect live on the special show, It will be organized by the WHO and Global Citizen, which aims to launch “a message in favor of the unity of the entire planet in the fight against the coronavirus.”

The program will be presented by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and It will start at 8:00 p.m. in Spain. They will act Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila CabelloCeline Dion Chris Martin, David and Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J. Balvin, Jennifer López, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, pianist Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul MCCARTNEY, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, the great Stevie wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.

Before, from 8:00 p.m. and until 2:00 a.m., you can see a first group of artists which will be composed by Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Ke $ ha, Lady Antebellum, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, PK Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

Schedule: What time is the One World: Together At Home concert?

The program, which will be presented by Jimmy Fallon among others, It will start at 8:00 p.m. in Spain (Peninsula, Balearic Islands, Ceuta and Melilla) and at 7:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands.

What time does One World: Together At Home start in other countries?

In Argentina: at 3:00 p.m. Bolivia: at 2:00 p.m. Brazil: at 3:00 p.m. Chile: at 2:00 p.m. Colombia: at 1:00 p.m. Costa Rica: at 12:00 noon Ecuador: at 1:00 p.m. The Savior: at 12:00 noon United States (Miami): at 2:00 p.m. Guatemala: at 12:00 noon Honduras: at 12:00 noon Mexico: at 1:00 p.m. Nicaragua: at 12:00 noon Panama: at 1:00 p.m. Paraguay: at 2:00 p.m. Peru: at 1:00 p.m. Dominican Republic: at 2:00 p.m. Uruguay: at 3:00 p.m. Venezuela: at 2:00 p.m.

Television: where to watch the concert ‘One World: Together At Home’?

The concert can be seen on NBC, ABC and CBS in the United States, on BBC One in the United Kingdom and, in Spain, It will be broadcast on Playz, RTVE’s young content digital channel starting at 8:00 p.m.. Before, it will also broadcast a six-hour digital special prior to the event. Canal 24 Horas will also make live connections and on his YouTube channel. It can also be seen on MTV and Comedy Central. And for those without these channels, the concert can also be enjoyed from MTV’s Facebook page, starting at 8:00 p.m. On Sunday 19, both MTV and Comedy Central will broadcast a two-hour special (at 22:30 and 23:40 respectively). The concert can also be followed through as.com.

