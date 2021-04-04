one winner earns more than 19 million euros

In the draw for the Gordo de la Primitiva this Sunday there is a winner of the 1st Category (5 + 1) who has validated his ticket in the administration number 3 of Gijón (Asturias) located at Calle Río de Oro, 8, and has earned 19,246,473.59 euros.

Second Category (5 + 0) there is a ticket awarded with 192,766.29 euros, which has been validated in Madrid, in the office located in the Arturo Soria Plaza Shopping Center.

Winning combination has been made up of the numbers 18, 52, 25, 44 and 43. The key number (refund), the 5.

A guaranteed fund of 5 million euros for 1st Category winners.