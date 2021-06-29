One UI Watch, the new software for Samsung watches that will debut the Galaxy Watch 4 | Technology

In the framework of the Mobile World Congress 2021 Samsung has presented the new software for watches that it has prepared and that will be released by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

A few months ago Google and Samsung announced an alliance to get improved software for smart watches. Samsung today took the first step towards that destination, in the framework of a decaffeinated Mobile World Congress 2021 due to the losses it has suffered in terms of business assistance and the pandemic, One UI Watch has been presented in society.

This new software will be released in the next Galaxy Watch 4 family, but for that we will have to wait at least a few months as Samsung has not given a presentation date and has not shown any hardware advance. The presentation has focused on all the improvements that come with One UI Watch, which are not few.

Having formed an alliance with Google, This new software is based on Android Wear and has Tizen OS touches, such as the ability to create custom watch faces in a simple and comfortable way.. Among its novelties is also the creation of a new settings application.

In addition, being before two top-level companies such as Samsung and Google, the range of applications compatible with One UI Watch will be wide. Throughout the presentation they emphasized that the most popular applications such as Spotify or Google Maps will be available from the start and many more.

They have also focused on improving the user experience, which is why they have created an option that allows the applications that are installed on the mobile device to also be installed automatically on the smartwatch. They have not given more details, it has been a presentation to open their mouths because the important appointment with Samsung will be at the end of summer and in it we hope to see its new range of folding terminals, watches with One UI Watch and other surprises.