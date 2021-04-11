One treatment reduces 85% of tremor in Parkinson’s patients

The University of Navarra Clinic (CUN) has verified a 85% reduction in tremor in the first 150 Parkinson’s patients treated with its new high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technique, with minimal side effects and the same efficacy and safety in elderly patients.

The main focus in the use of HIFU so far has been the tremor reduction in patients with essential tremor or Parkinson’s disease, the center explains in a note.

In it, the director of the Department of Neurology of the CUN, Mari Cruz Rodríguez, explains that in the analysis of the 6-month results “the average improvement is 85%, and of these, a high percentage, around 30%, have achieved a disappearance of the tremor”. “This improvement, in addition, gives them a clear improvement in their quality of life,” he says.

The CUN incorporated this non-invasive procedure in January 2019, date from which he has followed up with his patients in which he has seen how age is not an exclusion factor, the same sources explain.

According to Rodríguez, “brain stimulation surgery cannot be done in people over 65 or 70 years old, however, with HIFU, 32% of the patients with Parkinson’s disease that we have treated had more than 75 years. And we have seen that, both in terms of benefit and side effects, the results are the same as in younger patients, “he details.

In fact, the safety and efficacy of this technique it has been seen in all clinical and demographic variables, achieving “the same degree of efficacy regardless of the years that the disease has been, its severity, age or the presence of vascular risk factors”.

So far, it has been possible to analyze the evolution during the first 6 months of the first 150 patients, a sample in which, in addition to the efficacy to eliminate the tremor, the appearance of side effects has been evaluated.

“When performing the treatment, a small edema around the treated area which often causes mild and transient side effects in the first month. The edema can produce tingling or a little instability, which disappears as the edema is reabsorbed and at 6 months there are very few who describe them “, acknowledges Rodríguez.

Currently, the Neurology and Neurosurgery medical team sI continued investigating follow-up one year after the intervention to check longer-term effects, although preliminary data show a sustained effect.