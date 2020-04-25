In addition, the capital’s prosecutor of justice, Ernestina Godoy, affirmed that there will be no impunity for those who attack health personnel.

Until now, One thousand 934 health workers have been infected by Covid-19.

In a press conference from the National Palace, José Luis Alomía Zegarra, general director of Epidemiology, indicated that the 47% of cases correspond to doctors; 35% to nurses; 15%, other health professionals; 2% to laboratory workers, and finally 1% to dentists

Absolutely unacceptable, assaults on health personnel: López-Gatell

Moments earlier, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, referred to the physical assaults and discrimination suffered by health workers by Mexican society.

“We have been denouncing a situation extremely worrying, absolutely unacceptable, of assaults on health personnel, in particular nursing staff. This is inexplicable, surprising, it is difficult to consider that someone could think of attacking a person, but of course this is related to the serious health problem that we are facing in the world with this pandemic and that precisely the people who they have the best intention of helping, which are the health workers, to be attacked, ”he denounced.

He referred the case of the nurse, France, who was “particularly brutally assaulted” on April 17 by two people in an area of ​​the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

“Now we know that the attackers were arrested … We thank the CDMX prosecutor of justice, Ernestina Goody, for the prompt resolution of the act of law enforcement and we hope the members of the health sector and all of society that a law enforcement and justice is done and that these acts are properly sanctioned. Hopefully throughout the Republic the same criteria for the administration of justice“He said.

During the conference, a message was reproduced from the capital’s prosecutor, Ernestina Godoy, who commented on the arrest of these two people.

“There will be no impunity or tolerance for this type of act.. The Prosecutor’s Office will act relentlessly, immediately and against all the force of the law against whoever attacks health personnel, ”he asserted.

Godoy Ramos noted that the Attorney General’s Office requested and obtained arrest warrants against a man and a woman for the commission of the crimes of attempted murder and discrimination against France.