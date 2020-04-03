More than 100,000 jobs are at risk, CNET warned. Hotel occupancy has “already suffered dramatic declines” and is set for more closings the following week.

It is a matter of hours for the Easter week in Mexico and the ones who will experience a real way of the cross are the hoteliers – accustomed to taking advantage of this season – because now they will have to keep their workplaces closed, as a preventive measure to avoid more infections by Covid-19 in Mexico.

During next week’s vacation period, 1,143 chain and independent hotels will be closed, specified the National Tourist Business Council (CNET).

Of this total, 316 are accommodation centers owned by hotel chains and 827 are affiliated with the Mexican Association of Hotels and Motels. With the closure of this number of establishments, more than 100,000 jobs are at risk, CNET warned.

This same council on Thursday sent a letter to the head of the Presidential Office, Alfonso Romo, in order to request your support for the promotion of three measures, which it assures will allow the preservation of jobs in the Mexican tourism sector.

What is proposed is the temporary exemption, for a period of at least three months, of IMSS employer fees, as well as the subsequent deductibility to 100% of the same, as a recovery scheme. It also requests the temporary exemption, for a period of at least three months, of Infonavit and Afores quotas, as well as the immediate activation of employment promotion insurance, that allows to face part of the payroll payment.

Here is the letter, which has had no response:

Letter from Alfonso Romo CNET-Sindicatos.pdf by Aristegui Noticias on Scribd

On Thursday, the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) reported that in collaboration with the Ministry of Health “prepares the guidelines and sanitary procedures to implement the gradual and temporary closure of the hotels ”.

The Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, explained that together with his Health counterpart, Jorge Alcocer Varela, they work in close communication and coordination to establish various measures that determine the activity of the hotel sector during the emergency experienced by the country and the world.

As a result of the health emergency, the last week until last Wednesday, hotel occupancy “has suffered dramatic decreases from one day to the next” and fluctuate between 2.0 and 6.0 percent in some beach destinations such as Isla Mujeres, Cancún and Acapulco.

In fact, on Thursday, this last beach and all the ones in the state of Guerrero were practically closed by the government of that state.

The Mexican Association of Hotels and Motels A.C. (AMHM) reported in a statement that following the health emergency, occupations they range from three to 18 percent and in that range are destinations such as Zacatecas, Oaxaca, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, Ciudad del Carmen, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas; Mexico City, Durango, Ixtapan de la Sal and Chetumal.

He regretted that the trend of the closure of lodging establishments has not only been maintained, but has increased exponentially, registering a total of 645 affiliated hotels that have been forced to close their doors.

He highlighted that destinations such as Cancun and Mexico City have the highest number of closed accommodation services, with 71 and 50, respectively.

The AMHM emphasized that, if this situation continues, there is a risk that thousands of micro and small accommodation companies go bankrupt because they lack the necessary resources to meet their tax obligations and payment of services, with the consequent loss of jobs.

The hotel sector reiterated its commitment to follow the instructions of the health authorities, but asked for the support of the federal government in order to face the current crisis and thus protect more than 200 thousand jobs generated by this sector.

At the beginning of this crisis, a drop in income was reported in fifty% in hotels: