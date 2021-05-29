One theory would explain why the Eternals didn’t help the Avengers and Neil Gaiman might agree

This week the highly anticipated first trailer for Eternals came out. This one generated all kinds of reactions. Some celebrated that it had finally been released. Mexican fans were excited because they thought they saw Chichén Itzá in a part of that video. Others alike were overjoyed that Sprite was referring to Steve Rogers as Captain Rogers because that implies that there is a new Captain America: Sam Wilson.

That said, it wasn’t all celebration and joy. Something about the trailer made a lot of fans angry. And no, I am not talking about diversity. That was well seen by many people. I mean the fact that it was said that they do not interfere with humanity, but now something has made them change their minds. The problem with this is that it implies that all of the MCU’s previous threats did not encourage them to defend humanity. For many it is incoherent that they did not help the human race when Thanos ended half the life of the Universe. This becomes worse if we take into account that in the comics this character is an Eternal. That’s how it is. He is a member of that race, but from Saturn’s moon, Titan. In the MCU, Red Skull confirmed that this villain’s parents are A’Lars and Sui-San. They in the comics are members of this immortal race. It should be said that Marvel launched an installation to promote this new film in which this being is clearly linked as a member of this species:

Thanos’ origin is said to be on Saturn’s largest moon Titan, making him Titanian in nature. However, rumors say that Thanos is the last of an ancient and highly sophisticated species known throughout the universe as the Eternals.

That makes it very rare that they have not helped humanity against someone who has a clear connection with them.

Of course, we are all sure that in the film this will be explained in one way or another. As We Got This Covered mentioned, fans have already formulated a theory that can explain this. This is that Marvel is adapting in one way or another the Eternals series that was written by Neil Gaiman. In his version the memories of the Eternals were erased by Sprite. This immortal being was angry to see himself as an 11-year-old forever. Therefore, he used the Celestial Dreaming to alter reality and become a normal child, in order to grow old. In the process he erased the memory of all the Eternals. It wasn’t until Ikaris regained his memories that he began searching for the others.

There are two things that reinforce this theory. The first is the fact that they have already been said to have secret identities. Sersi is a museum curator, a bit Wonder Woman, Kingo is a Bollywood star, and Phastos has an architect husband, who we assume doesn’t know she married an Eternal. We have all assumed that they are identities that they took to hide, but this theory would indicate that they do not really know who they really are and are going to find out during the movie.

The other thing that reinforces this is the fact that Neil gaiman Upon seeing the trailer, he spoke of his side of the story. Some interpret this as a sign that the writer has recognized elements of his version in the film:

I saw this and it gave me chills at the way the fires that Jack Kirby lit have passed from creator to creator and are still burning. I’m glad I touched the flame that Jack lit at the Eternals and that I was able to pass it.

I watched this and got shivery at the way that the fires that Jack Kirby lit get passed from creator to creator, and keep burning. I’m glad I got to touch the flame Jack kindled, on the Eternals, and to pass it on. https://t.co/TL1GHVUTNt – Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 24, 2021

