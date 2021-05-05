one step to facilitate its manufacture and distribution

“These extraordinary times and circumstances call for extraordinary measures,” said Katherine Tai, the United States Trade Representative. In a surprise act, the United States has decided support a temporary suspension of vaccine patents for COVID-19. A measure that would make it easier to produce and distribute vaccines globally.

The restrictions imposed by patents on pharmaceutical companies is uno of the main obstacles in ending this pandemic at the moment. While intellectual property is largely necessary for the development of these vaccines, the United States says they agree to an exemption from these rules during these times.

(Temporarily) without intellectual property rights

In October of last year India and South Africa proposed to the World Trade Organization the temporary suspension of intellectual property rights on medical products related to COVID-19. This measure, although it seemed difficult to become a reality, has gradually been supported by almost 60 countries according to the Financial Times.

The United States along with the United Kingdom, Switzerland or the European Union itself are some of those who rejected the idea. However, now that the United States has shifted from the Trump Administration to the Biden Administration, its view of the situation has, too. The United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, has indicated that will actively participate in the negotiations to carry out a measure like this.

They will do it as the supply of vaccines for the United States is secured. Little by little they say they will expand their efforts to help manufacture and distribute the vaccines. This will also imply, if the measure goes ahead, allowing other countries to produce and manufacture Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech or Novavax vaccines, among others.

Nonetheless, a temporary patent exemption does not directly mean that everything is fixed to vaccinate quickly in all countries of the world. If the measure is carried out, then each country will have to individually enable the measure. The vaccines that arise will also have to be regulated to ensure that the safety or viability requirements of the vaccine are met.

All this also dealing with what information on vaccines would each of the pharmaceutical companies offer and what information is still being saved. Thus the question arises whether it is better to assign licenses or release patents.

Via | Katherine tai