Why is One-Punch Man Saitama so powerful? His training is quite human but his strength is enormous. A theory gives us an explanation.

Saitama the protagonist of One-punch man It is unrivaled, its power is absolute. With one hit, you can take down a god-level villain without breaking a sweat. Ever since we first saw him we have always wondered: What exactly is Saitama and where does his power originate? Is he the strongest hero on the planet or is he something else? One theory suggests that the shocking secret behind Saitama’s power is that he is exactly what he is fighting against. Since it is a monster.

Dr. Genus, the villain genius from the House of Evolution from the One-Punch Man series, suggests the concept that Saitama is a monster. The Dr. Genus theorized that there is an artificial limit for humans to strengthen themselves, and called it the “Limiter”. Established by God Himself, the very existence of the barrier prevents humans from entering “the kingdom where we lose all purpose and reason.”

“No matter how much effort one puts in, every living thing has an intrinsic limit to its growth,” said Dr. Genus in Chapter 88 of the One-Punch Man manga. “Too much power becomes unbearable and overwhelms its host, making him into a senseless and rampant monster. ” Therefore, any being that exceeds these limits would, by definition, be a monster.

Genus theorizes that the limiter can be removed through various tests, a concept shared by Psykos, the military adviser to the Monster Association.

Through multiple near-death experiences in battle, One-Punch Man theory suggests that one can break one’s limits and become stronger, having undergone a mental and physical transformation. This would result in body modifications to adapt to the new power, giving the monsters their monstrous appearance, as well as unimaginable abilities.

According to Saitama’s personal account, becoming a hero simply meant performing 100 push-ups, 100 squats and running 10 kilometers daily, far from fighting to the brink of death. Is this enough to remove a limit on the potential power of one set by God? His appearance, in fact, changed from that of an ordinary salaried man to “bald with a cape”, although being hairless is far from being a monster.

Theory works very well with Garou.

There is evidence in One-Punch Man that the limiter can be overcome and even broken. Garou, often referred to as the “Human Monster,” has shown that the limiter is not impenetrable, as it has become a half monster. After his battle with the Royal Ripper and the Insect God of the Monster Association, Garou, on the brink of death, does just the opposite: he lights up. Taken to the limit of his abilities, Garou’s entire being is transformed: half of his body becomes a monstrosity. Her powers increase exponentially and her threat level skyrockets when Garou realizes her true potential.

However, Garou is only half a monster, suggesting that his limiter may not have been completely broken, and if Dr. Genus’s theory is true, that those who break their limiters become foolish, then Garou is certainly not a monster. . Since he is fully aware of his new abilities and controls them.

However, not everything in the One-Punch Man world can be explained through science. Dr. Genus’ theory that Saitama removed his limiter does not explain that he is a perfectly ordinary human being, one who experiences boredom and has an affinity for video games. If a prerequisite for breaking the limiter requires an uproar, Saitama does not meet the requirements. Although it would explain its power.