The recent Nintendo Direct Mini left us with many surprises for the future, but we must not forget the great games that continue to arrive on Nintendo Switch. This week it was released on the Nintendo hybrid One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, the latest installment in this series that takes the manga created by Eichiro Oda and mixes it with the classic Warriors series formula developed by Koei Tecmo. The result? A game full of action, bricks and lots of fun. At NextN we didn’t want to miss its premiere, and that’s why we celebrated it with a special gameplay in which we take our first steps.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

Luffy, Zoro, Sanji and dozens of other characters come together in this new installment where we review the history of One Piece from the Alabasta Arc to the Kingdom of Wano, where the series is currently located. In our gameplay We have been able to test the different combat mechanics, and we are surprised to see the great freedom to create everything type of combos and movements. All this helps the game to have much more action than what we are used to seeing in this saga. We also take a look at the gameplay Treasure Diary (where missions and combats different from those of the story mode are played) and we also take the opportunity to play some games in the new online mode, which works like a charm.

Will Luffy manage to become the King of the Pirates? We won’t get an answer this time, but One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 It brings us all the action and the fast-paced battles that the Straw Hat Pirates have experienced throughout their adventures. If you are interested, you can already get it through the Nintendo Switch eShop, or you can wait for the analysis that we will publish in the near future.

