One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is already available in Nintendo Switch for some time now, so there is no excuse for not accompanying the most famous straw hat pirate gang in the world. So, if we are one of those who like to receive additional content constantly, then we are in luck, since along with the pirates who have already confirmed their appearance through DLC, it has now been confirmed to a new character that will reach this title so that not a single enemy of these numerous hordes is left standing. And it comes accompanied by several images!

Judge Vinsmoke is seen in the new images of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Judge Vinsmoke is one of the main antagonists of the Whole Cake Island arc, and now this character is coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 as the last character included in the first pack of characters from the paid DLC of this game. Thus, we will still have to wait a little longer, since the only launch information we have about this king of the Germa Kingdom is that it will arrive throughout the summer of 2020 but, to make this wait more bearable, we now have some images in the that we can see it in action facing all those enemies who have dared to stand in its way:

In this way, we can only keep waiting a little more to play with this new One Piece character: Pirate Warriors 4. And who would you like to join the game through the future DLC that the game will have? Are you one of those who go through the box to get all these downloadable contents or, on the contrary, is it enough for you simply with the content included in the base game?

