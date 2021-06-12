One person pays $ 23 million to go with Jeff Bezos on a trip to space

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin Andrej Sokolow / dpa

The first manned trip of Blue Origin will take place on July 20, anniversary of the arrival on the moon

All for a seat for the first manned launch of Blue origin, the aerospace transportation company that Jeff Bezos founded in 2000. Something more than 23 million euros ($ 28 million) will pay for that seat a person of identity for now unknown after an online auction that ended this Saturday. That millionaire amount will be donated to Club for the Future, the Blue Origin educational foundation. Some 6,000 people from 143 countries have participated in the auction.

The American mogul Jeff Bezos himself will travel in this first manned suborbital flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule. “Since I was five years old, I have dreamed of traveling into space. On July 20 I will undertake that trip with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend,” said Bezos, also founder of Amazon, on his Instagram account.

“Seeing the Earth from space changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It is an Earth,” Bezos, 57, said in an Instagram post. “I want to take this flight because it is something I have wanted to do all my life. It’s an adventure. It is something very important to me. ”

The flight will introduce Blue Origin to the space tourism business. New Shepard, named after Alan Shepard, America’s first astronaut, has flown 15 consecutive successful missions to space and back above the Kármán Line: one hundred kilometers of altitude.

The ship is made up of a rocket and a capsule on its top. Both are reusable. The rocket returns to the ground in a controlled manner and the capsule, equipped with large panoramic windows, does so by parachute. The flights last eleven minutes. Passengers will feel weightless during part of the flight and appreciate the curvature of the Earth.

The launch center is located in West Texas, near the Mexican border.