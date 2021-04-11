One person dead, after series of storms in southern US

A dead person, after a series of storms in the southern US: causes heavy damage.

Miami World – AP

A series of severe storms hit the southern United States on Saturday, causing one death in Louisiana, the downing of trees and power lines in Mississippi, a hailstorm in a coastal city in Alabama and the destruction of property in northeast Florida. .

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard confirmed the death of a man during an early morning tornado in Palmetto, Louisiana.

Ballard told KLFY-TV that 27-year-old José Antonio Higareda lost his life when the tornado swept through his home.

It added that seven wounded were taken to hospitals and at least eight houses were destroyed or severely damaged, including one that was ripped from its foundations and dumped almost intact by the side of a road. Five of the houses were mobile.

“The devastation possibly extends about 400 or 800 meters (a quarter or a half mile) … There was nothing left of the houses,” Ballard told The Acadiana Advocate digital medium. He did not elaborate on the extent of the damage, but heavy equipment was used at the scene to remove debris on Saturday as those affected by the storm tried to recover some of their important belongings.

In Mississippi, a possible tornado downed trees and power lines in Rankin County with no reports of injuries.

In Panama City Beach, Florida, a store and a home were destroyed by what appeared to be a tornado, municipal officials reported in a Facebook message.

A photo taken by a resident and published by The Panama City News Herald shows the roof and walls of the store torn down, but counters, shelves and merchandise appeared untouched. There were no reports of injuries.

The town is in Bay County, which was seriously damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“A lot of people were saying, ‘We know what to do. Sadly, we’ve been through this before ‘and they came together as a community, ”Panama City Mayor Mark Sheldon told the News Herald. “We saw neighbors go out and help other neighbors, that’s what characterizes Panama City Beach.”

In Pensacola, Florida, the storm ripped the roof off a downtown brewery, according to local media reports. The National Weather Service has not confirmed whether it was caused by a tornado, but reported winds of up to 95 kilometers per hour (60 mph).

The Pensacola News Journal reported that five inches of rain fell.

“We are still knowing the exact extent of the damage and what is happening,” Veronique Zayas, co-owner of Emerald Rpublic Brewing, told the newspaper. “But we know that the ceiling is a total loss. There is damage from the water that got in and a lot of equipment was damaged ”.