“One out of every five patients admitted to the ICU in Catalonia is less than 40 years old”

Police evict a beach in Barcelona after curfew (Photo: SOPA Images via .)

Catalonia breathes, but gravity does not disappear. The region has a 30% occupancy of ICUs due to coronavirus and, in the words of its Health Minister, one in five is 40 years old or younger. In fact, the average age of those admitted is around 50 when in other waves it was 63.

José Maria Argimon explained in Hoy por hoy of Cadena SER, that during the weekend hospitals have noticed a slight decrease in those infected, especially among the youngest.

The 12-19 and 20-29 groups have been the most affected groups for weeks, with incidents shot at more than double the national average. However, the decrease in the number of new patients “is good news that had already been produced and that, according to the data this weekend, which must be taken with caution, is consolidated”, he said.

In his interview, the minister has assured that “the curfew (in force from this weekend) will begin to be noticed within a week”, but believes that “to lower the incidence we will have to wait more than one, more than two and more than three ”.

“We know that when infections increase, after 8, 10 or 12 days, hospital pressure increases. And although currently only 1% of those infected enter, 1% of many people are also many people, “he said.

Argimon recalled that the pandemic has not ended, so he has asked not to relax measures. “We cannot trust everything to the white coat. We must avoid contagion. That is key. Vaccines are very effective in preventing serious disease from the delta variant, but in Catalonia there are 160,000 people who can become seriously ill despite having received the complete vaccine schedule ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE