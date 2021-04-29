ONE on TNT 4: With beautiful arm lever Colbey Northcutt submits Courtney Martin in the first round

Colbey Northcutt made his return to the cage ONE Championship After a year and a half of inactivity, and as promised, he showed a new facet as a mixed martial artist.

The now also representative of Team Alpha Male opened the Lead Card of the ONE on TNT 4 with what was the first submission victory of his career.

Northcutt, 28, took advantage of his length to subdue the Australian debutant in the first round. Courtney martin with a beautifully fitted lever to the arm.

With this completion Northcutt goes 2-0 with ONE. The Texan had made her debut in the Asian promotion with a unanimous decision victory against Putri Padmi in the ONE Championship – Edge of Greatness held in November 2019.

