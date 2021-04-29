ONE on TNT 4: Shinya Aoki beats Eduard Folayang’s trilogy with submission in the first round

‘The man with the 1000 submissions’ did what he does best to beat the trilogy to Eduard Folayang.

Shinya aokiAn Asian MMA legend, he ensured further advancement in the Lightweight (155-pound) rankings with a first-round submission win over the two-time division champion.

This third chapter closed the Preliminaries of the ONE on TNT 4.

Aoki, who initially had a fight with Sage northcutt In the event, he did not take long to bring the fight to the ground, which was where he cut Folayang with some elbows until he hit an armbar that ended up giving him the victory.

Aoki, former champion of DEEP, DREAM Y Shooto, reaches four victories in a row and achieves the thirtieth submission of his long professional career.

For Folayang, the most successful fighter in ONE’s history, this represents his fifth win in his last six appearances inside the promotion cage. The 36-year-old Filipino had just lost to Antonio Caruso Y Pieter buist.

