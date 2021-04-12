ONE on TNT 4: Sage Northcutt Left Unaffected by Persistent COVID-19 Symptoms

The fourth edition of ONE on TNT has suffered a sensitive loss.

For persistent symptoms of COVID-19, Sage northcutt has been left out of his fight that was scheduled with Shinya aoki for him ONE on TNT 4 this April 28.

ESPN reported on the decline this Monday morning.

Northcutt was set to make his return to the sport after 23 months following his KO loss in what was his promotional debut against the experienced kickboxer. Cosmo alexander, in the ONE Championship: Enter the Dragon.

Northcutt, who in the UFC He posted a 6-2 record (4-0 as a Lightweight), suffered multiple facial fractures that kept him away from activity so far.