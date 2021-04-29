ONE on TNT 4: Ridder’s Reiner is crowned double champion with landslide victory over Aung La Nsang

A real grappling chair was what he offered Ridder’s Reiner to become the second double champion in the history of ONE Championship.

In the main fight of the ONE on TNT 4, the Dutchman kept his undefeated as a professional passing over the now ex-Semi-Complete champion, Aung la nsang.

As in the first fight, which did not go beyond the first round, Ridder had no problems moving the action to the canvas, which was where he did what he wanted with a Nsang that at most could survive multiple submission attempts attempted throughout the twenty-five minute fight.

With the contest drawing a long way, the also 185-pound champion was unanimously declared the winner, thus improving his record with the organization to 5-0.

For Nsang, who was not competing after being dethroned by Ridder in October 2020, this is his third loss in the spotlight of ONE.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.