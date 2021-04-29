ONE on TNT 4: In tight Muay Thai contest Jackie Buntan defeats Ekaterina Vandaryeva by majority decision

After surprising with a unanimous decision win over two-time Muy Thai world champion, ‘Wondergirl’ Fairtex, Jackie Buntan added another renowned female fighter to her win column.

In the second contest of the Lead Card of the ONE on TNT 4, Buntan raised his record to 22-6 with a majority decision against Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

Although the Belarusian native showed more predisposition for exchanges, Buntan was more precise during her numerous counterattacks, which ended up conceding the fight on the scorecards.

Vandaryeva, who has in her kickboxing record a unanimous decision victory over the former Strawweight champion of the UFC, Joanna Jęderzejczyk, suffers her second loss with ONE after being knocked out by Janet Todd in the ONE Championship – Century, carried out in October 2019.

