ONE on TNT 4: In a savage three-round war, Ok Rae Yoon surprises by beating Eddie Alvarez by unanimous decision

The present of Eddie alvarez on ONE Championship still not good.

The ex-champion of the Lightweights of the UFC Y Bellator was once again frustrated in his attempt to break into the top 5 of the division by being defeated in the co-star of the ONE on TNT 4 for Ok rae yoon.

As in his fight with Iuri Lapicus, Alvarez looked to bring the fight to the canvas, but had problems with the length of Yoon, who, with one minute remaining to the end of the first round, injured the 37-year-old veteran, coming very close to finishing it by TKO.

Alvarez recovered in the second round pressing constantly and alternating with takedown attempts at the foot of the cage that were well defended by Yoon.

The ‘Underground King’ replicated the game plan for the last five minutes of the fight, but the judges found more value in Yoon’s defense, since the South Korean, number five in the ranking, ended up taking the fight by unanimous decision.

Yoon, who had just debuted with ONE last week with a win over Marat Gafurov, reaches four victories in a row, three of them within the limit.

For Alvarez, who in his previous fight starred in a No-Contest against Lapicus, this loss leaves his record with the Asian promotion at 1 – 2 – (1 NC).

