ONE on TNT 4: Accidental throat hit ends undefeated Oumar Kane

The undefeated professional of Oumar Kane it came to an end in a checkered manner.

In the fight that opened the Main Card of the ONE on TNT 4, the African Heavyweight prospect suffered the first loss of his professional career after receiving an accidental blow to the throat from Kirill Grishenko right at the end of the second round.

With the Senegalese unable to continue and retired on a stretcher, Grishenko was ruled the winner by TKO (retirement).

Thus, the Belarusian-born raises his professional record to 4- 0.

Kane came to the card after competing just three weeks ago knocking out Patrick Schmid in the first round during the ONE on TNT 1.

