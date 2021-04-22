ONE on TNT 3: Yuya Wakamatsu turns the score around and wins over Reece McLaren

On the brink of defeat Yuya wakamatsu reversed the development of the co-star fight of the ONE on TNT 3 to reach four wins in a row with the promotion.

Wakamatsu, who has not lost since losing a unanimous decision to Demetrious Johnson, survived a difficult first round against number five in the flyweight rankings, Reece mclaren, to impose supremacy in the fight standing in a fight full of tough exchanges.

Wakamatsu, 26, thus raises his promotion record to 4 – 2 and retains his place in the fourth box of the rankings.

McLaren, meanwhile, suffers its fifth loss with the organization.

The 29-year-old Australian has losses to his record against former champions as Bibiano Fernandez placeholder image, Kevin Belingon Y Martin Nguyen.