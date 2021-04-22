ONE on TNT 3: With a kick to the head Nieky Holzken ruins John Wayne Parr’s debut

The debut of John wayne parr, ten times world champion in muay thai and kickboxing, with ONE Championship, ended in defeat by completion in the second round.

In the muay thai contest that opened the Lead Card of the ONE on TNT 3, the 44-year-old Australian suffered his first TKO knockdown since 2014 losing to Nieky Holzken after he gave him an accurate kick to the head.

With this TKO, Holzken, former Welterweight Champion of Glory, improves his record in ONE to 4 – 2.

The 37-year-old Dutchman came from knocking out Elliot compton in the ONE Championship: Big Bang 2.

Parr, about to turn 45 in May, experiences his third loss in a row after falling out of bounds in the Rizin 18 and the Bellator Kickboxing 19.

How to watch the ONE on TNT 3

For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast this Wednesday, April 14 on the screen of TNT.

For Latin America the billboard will be transmitted free of charge by the Youtube channel of the promotion or by its application for mobile devices available at ios Y Android.

The Preliminary Billboard can also be viewed through ONE’s Facebook page.