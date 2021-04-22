ONE on TNT 3: Ok Rae Yoon earns the right to face Eddie Alvarez with convincing performance against Marat Gafurov

Eddie alvarez He already has an opponent for what will be the ONE on TNT 4 in the next week.

In the main fight for the lead card of ONE on TNT 3, the debutante Ok rae yoon secured a spot in the top 5 of the Lightweights (170 pounds) and a fight against the former champion of the UFC with a convincing victory over Marat Gafurov.

Despite dominating the entire first round hanging from Yoon’s back, the Russian was left without answers to counteract the onslaught of the South Korean, who, while defending the takedowns, proposed a good offensive.

With this well-deserved victory on the judges’ scorecards, Yoon reaches three wins in a row and improves his professional record to 12 – 3.

Gafurov, number five in the ranking, accumulates his fourth defeat with the organization. The 36-year-old Dagestani had just beaten a split decision against Lowen tynanes in the ONE Championship – Collision Course.

How to watch the ONE on TNT 3

For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast this Wednesday, April 14 on the screen of TNT.

For Latin America the billboard will be transmitted free of charge by the Youtube channel of the promotion or by its application for mobile devices available at ios Y Android.

The Preliminary Billboard can also be viewed through ONE’s Facebook page.