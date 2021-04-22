ONE on TNT 3: Miao Li Tao dominates Ryuto Sawada en route to unanimous decision

In the first MMA contest of the ONE on TNT 3, Miao Li Tao was rediscovered with the victory inside the cage of the Asian promotion winning the revenge to Ryuto Sawada.

The Chinese flyweight came to the card on a 0-2 streak, but knew how to overcome by exerting full dominance over the Japanese on the canvas.

The action ended up defining in the distance, where Miao got the unanimous decision on the score cards.

For the Beijing-born, this win puts him 4-2 with ONE.

Sawada, meanwhile, suffers the sixth loss of his professional career.

