ONE on TNT 3: John Lineker promises he will knock out “everyone” en route to the Bantamweight belt

John lineker left the UFC as one of the best Weights Gallos on the planet, a position that he plans to consolidate in the star of the ONE on TNT 3 of this Wednesday.

In the star of the card, the Brazilian faces the North American Troy whorten (7 – 1) for the chance to become the next title challenger currently held by his compatriot, Bibiano Fernandez placeholder image.

2 – 0 with ONE Championship, Lineker believes that he is now ready to challenge his second MMA title as a professional.

«It makes me very happy to compete in the star. It is a good responsibility. I am ready, not only for the fight, but to become ONE champion, “said the 30-year-old to the company portal. «So far I have two fights in ONE. I’m ready for the title. That is my next goal, my next goal. I think I’m ready.

Lineker, who was fired from the UFC as the number seven bantamweight in the rankings, has promised that he is willing to knock out all the competition they put in front of him in order to be champion.

“Bibiano must fear me because I’m focused on that starting opportunity and I’m not going to stop until I get that fight against him,” said ‘Manos de Piedra’. «I am the most dangerous bantamweight in ONE. Nothing can stop me. I am ready and motivated. I’m going to knock everyone out until I get that world title.

Lineker is coming off his first completion win in more than two years with a second round TKO against former category champion, Kevin Belingon, in the stellar of the ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 3 in November 2020.

