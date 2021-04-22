ONE on TNT 3: John Lineker crushes Troy Worten with KO in the first round

They don’t call him ‘Stone Hands’ for nothing.

In the stellar clash of the ONE on TNT 3, John lineker consolidated his status as the number one challenger of the Gall Weights with a sudden KO in the first round against the Sanford MMA, Troy worthen.

The ex-contender of the UFC it took a good right straight to put the American on his back against the canvas and seal the victory with some ground and pound.

This KO raises Lineker’s record with the organization to 3 – 0. The ex-Jungle Fight champion had just finished finishing the ex-champion, Kevin Belingon, already Muin Gafurov.

The 28-year-old Worthen loses for the first time in a row for the first time in his career. The Florida native had just lost by unanimous ruling to Yusup Saadulaev in the ONE Championship – Collision Course.