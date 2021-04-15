ONE on TNT 2: Wang Shuo knocks out Kim Kyu Sung with precision

Wang Shuo left good impressions of what was his debut in the leading MMA promotion in Asia.

In the second clash of the Preliminaries of the ONE on TNT 2, the Chinese Bantamweight awarded Kim kyu sung his third promotional loss with a direct elbow to the chin connected in the third round.

Shuo, who had not competed in ONE since the beginning of 2015, thus improves his professional record to 12 – 4.

The Kunming-born man added his fifth victory in a row, third before the limit.

Kim, a South Korean who normally competes as a flyweight, accumulates his third loss with the promotion. In his previous appearance he was knocked out in the first round by Yuya wakamatsu during the ONE Championship – Inside the Matrix 2.

How to watch the ONE on TNT 2

For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast this Wednesday, April 14 on the screen of TNT.

For Latin America the billboard will be transmitted free of charge by the Youtube channel of the promotion or by its application for mobile devices available at ios Y Android.

The Preliminary Billboard can also be viewed through ONE’s Facebook page.