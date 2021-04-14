ONE on TNT 2: Timofey Nastyukhin Aims To Be Crowned Lightweight Champion With “Spectacular” KO Against Christian Lee

At 31 years of age Timofey Nastyukhin you are aware that your first opportunity with ONE Championship it might as well be the only one.

The Russian will lead the ONE on TNT 2 of this Wednesday when I challenge the reign of the 22-year-old prospect, Christian lee, who will be fulfilling his second defense as Lightweight monarch.

Nastyukhin, a competitor to the Asian promotion since 2014, believes his time has come to steal the spotlight.

“My time has come to fight for the title,” he told the ONE portal. «That gives me more motivation, knowing that with the will of God I will be able to win. Christian Lee is still very young. His time will come in the future. But for now you should give it to me.

Nastyukhin, who on his resume has TKO victories against the former champion of the UFC, Eddie alvarez, and former two-time ONE champion, Eduard Folayang, he’s convinced he has the power to stop Lee in the first round.

“I’ve been preparing for five rounds, but based on our fights, we are powerful punchers, so there is a chance that the fight will end in any round. Obviously we want to finish it, and do it with a spectacular KO, “he concluded.

How to watch the ONE on TNT 2

For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast this Wednesday, April 14 on the screen of TNT.

For Latin America the billboard will be transmitted free of charge by the Youtube channel of the promotion or by its application for mobile devices available at ios Y Android.

The Preliminary Billboard can also be viewed through ONE’s Facebook page.