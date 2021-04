Shuya Kamikubo rose to 5-0 with ONE Championship for what was the second submission win of his career.

In the commitment that opened the Preliminary Billboard of the ONE on TNT 2, the Japanese Bantamweight reached eight consecutive wins finishing the North American Mitchell chamale with a mataleón in the second round.

Kamikubo, ex-Pancrase The 28-year-old had not finished a submission fight since his professional debut, which took place in 2014.