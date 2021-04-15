ONE on TNT 2: Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg is disqualified in the second round for illegal kick

A week followed the rules of ONE Championship are cause for confusion.

In the fight that closed the Preliminaries of ONE on TNT 2, the featherweight native of Mongolia, Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, missed what was to be a sure victory by illegally kicking Yokishi nakara when he had the grip for a knee lever ten seconds from the end of the second round.

The referee punished Zoltsetseg with a red card after the infraction, which ended the contest.

For the 24-year-old, this is his second loss as a professional. He had come to the card on a four-game winning streak, three of them by KO / TKO.

Nakahara, veteran with an 8-2 record in Pancrase, he scores his third victory with ONE.

How to watch the ONE on TNT 2

For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast this Wednesday, April 14 on the screen of TNT.

For Latin America the billboard will be transmitted free of charge by the Youtube channel of the promotion or by its application for mobile devices available at ios Y Android.

The Preliminary Billboard can also be viewed through ONE’s Facebook page.