ONE on TNT 2: Janet Todd knocks out Anne Line Hogstad with a kick to the body in the second round

The journey of Janet todd Towards the Muay Thai Atom Weight belt, he remains firm.

In the new co-star of the ONE on TNT 2The 35-year-old veteran, 105-pound kickboxing champion, scored her first completion victory in a year and a half with a third-round TKO against the No. 3 ranked Norwegian, Anne Line Hogstad.

After two rounds in which she controlled the distance well, Todd saw the space to land a kick to the abdomen that left the Norwegian on her knees on the mat.

With this completion, Todd reaches six wins in a row.

The Californian has not lost since falling by unanimous decision to Stamp Fairtex in February 2019.

Hoagstad, who had made his debut in the organization with a victory against Soul Juniko, suffers his third loss in his last four contests

How to watch the ONE on TNT 2

For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast this Wednesday, April 14 on the screen of TNT.

For Latin America the billboard will be transmitted free of charge by the Youtube channel of the promotion or by its application for mobile devices available at ios Y Android.

The Preliminary Billboard can also be viewed through ONE’s Facebook page.