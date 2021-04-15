ONE on TNT 2: Christian Lee reaches the two starting defenses by dispatching Timofey Nastyukhin in one minute

Christian lee alerted the Light Weights of ONE Championship during his second title defense.

The 22-year-old prospect achieved the tenth TKO of his career, finishing in just over a minute of fight with number three in the rankings Timofey Nastyukhin, in the stellar of the ONE on TNT 2.

Lee, who in his previous fight had made his first title defense with a TKO of Iuri Lapicus, thus reaches the six victories in a row, five by KO / TKO.

Nastyukhin, 31, suffers his fourth loss with the promotion.

The Russian has victories against former champions like Eddie alvarez Y Eduard Folayang.