ONE on TNT 1: Rolling Thunder included, Raimond Magomedaliev reaches three wins in a row against Tyler McGuire

Knees from the clinch were more than present in the main fight of the Lead Card of the ONE on TNT 1.

The Dagestani Raimond magomadaliev, member of Eagles MMA, reached three victories in a row in ONE Championship thanks to a laborious unanimous decision before Tyler mcguire.

Despite his size as a welterweight, the Russian had the luxury of throwing a Rolling Thunder over the course of the second round. Well almost.

With that result on the judges’ scorecards, the teammate of Khabib Nurmagomedov improves his professional record to 8-1.

McGuire, 35, experiences his second loss in the promotion. The American had just defeated by unanimous decision Agilan Thani in it ONE Championship – Big Bang 2.

How to watch the ONE on TNT 1

The ONE on TNT 1 takes place this April 8 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast on TNT. For Latin America, it will be available through the ONE app, available at App Store and the Google Play Store, and from the official channel of Youtube of the promotion.