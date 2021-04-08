ONE on TNT 1: Oumar Kane achieves TKO against Patrick Schmid in the first round

Three fights as a pro, three finishes by TKO for Oumar Kane.

In the commitment that opened the ONE on TNT 1, the 29-year-old Heavyweight raised his professional record to 3-0 with a TKO at 01:48 of the first round against Patrick Schmid.

The Senegalese went directly to unload bombs against the Swiss.

When making sense, he took the opportunity to seal the victory at the point of ground and pound.

Kane had debuted in the promotion with a TKO in the first round against Alain Ngalani in it ONE Championship – Unbreakable 2.

For the 35-year-old Schmid, this was his professional debut.

How to watch ONE on TNT 1.

The ONE on TNT 1 takes place this April 8 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast on TNT. For Latin America, it will be available through the ONE app, available at App Store and the Google Play Store, and from the official channel of Youtube of the promotion.