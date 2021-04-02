ONE on TNT 1: Iuri Lapicus will seek to make a name for himself before a “legend” like Eddie Alvarez

The co-star commitment of the return of ONE Championship on US cable television could find the new challenger to the promotion’s Lightweight (170-pound) title.

In it ONE on TNT 1, Iuri Lapicus will defend his place in the top 3 of the division when he receives the former 155-pound champion from Bellator and the UFC, Eddie alvarez, who has just scored his first win with the company in the form of a first-round submission against the two-time champion, Eduard Folayang, in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix of the category.

For Lapicus, a native of Moldova, Alvarez represents a complicated challenge as he regards him as a legend of the sport.

“Being in front of a legend is not easy,” confessed the 25-year-old fighter, number two in the ranking, during an interview with ONE. “He is a living legend and a very tough guy, so I am doing my best to put up a great fight for the fans. If I ever beat Eddie it would be a great moment in my career. He has fought against the best in sport and his name precedes him.

Lapicus, 14 – 1 as a professional, comes from suffering his first defeat after being finished in the two minutes of fight by the current champion of the division, Christian lee, in it ONE Championship – Inside the Matrix.

In his previous fight Lapicus, who has thirteen finishes in the first round, had subdued the former Featherweight champion in 76 seconds, Marat Gafurov.

The ONE on TNT 1 takes place this April 8 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.