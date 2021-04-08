ONE on TNT 1: Enriko Kelh beats Chingiz Allazov by split decision

In the only kickboxing contest of the ONE on TNT 1, Enriko Khel raised his record with the Asian promotion to 3 – 1.

In the second commitment of the Lead Card, the ex-combatant of Bellator Kickboxing and Glory of Heroes starred with Chingiz Allazov a close fight that was defined on the judges’ scorecards by split decision in favor of the German.

In this way, Khel reaches the three wins in a row after beating Andrej Kedves by unanimous decision and Romanian in ONE Armen Petrosyan by TKO in the second round.

For Allazov, former Super Welterweight Champion of M-1, this is his fifth loss as a professional.

How to watch ONE on TNT 1.

The ONE on TNT 1 takes place this April 8 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast on TNT. For Latin America, it will be available through the ONE app, available at App Store and the Google Play Store, and from the official channel of Youtube of the promotion.